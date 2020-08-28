Healthcare COVID-19 recoveries exceed actives cases of COVID-19 by more than 18 lakh in India Updated : August 28, 2020 03:45 PM IST The Union health ministry pointed out that in the past five months, More than three/fourth of COVID-19 cases have recovered and less than one/fourth are active now. The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases of coronavirus infection currently, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply