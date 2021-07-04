Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • COVID-19 recovered with one/two doses of vaccine have higher protection against Delta variant: Study

    COVID-19 recovered with one/two doses of vaccine have higher protection against Delta variant: Study

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    People who have recovered from COVID-19 and have received one or two doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to those administered either one or two doses of Covishield, according to a study.

    COVID-19 recovered with one/two doses of vaccine have higher protection against Delta variant: Study
    Breakthrough cases and COVID-19 recovered individuals with one or two doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to those administered either one or two doses of Covishield, a study stated.
    Prior vaccination results in less severe disease against subsequent infection provide evidence that both humoral and cellular immune response play an important role in protection, according to the study which is yet to be peer-reviewed and was posted on bioRxiv preprint server on Friday.
    The study 'Neutralisation of Delta Variant with Sera of Covishield vaccines and COVID-19 Recovered Vaccinated Individuals' has been done by scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Department of Neurosurgery, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. The recent emergence of B.1.617 lineage has created grave public health problem in India.
    Also Read: Mortality significantly increased in 2nd COVID-19 wave in India: Study
    The lineage further mutated to generate sub-lineages B.1.617.1 (Kappa), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and B.1.617.3. Apparently, the Delta variant has slowly dominated the other variants.
    With this, the World Health Organisation has described this sub-lineage as variant of concern, the study stated.
    "The high transmissibility associated with Delta variant led to second wave of the pandemic in India which affected millions of people. Besides this, variant of concerns have been reported to show lower neutralisation to several approved vaccines. This has led to breakthrough infections after completion of vaccination regimen," it said.
    Also read: Second wave of COVID-19 took heavier toll on pregnant women, say doctors
    There is limited information available on the duration of protective immune response post-infection, vaccination or breakthrough infection with SARS-CoV-2.
    The study evaluated immune response in sera of the Covishield vaccinated individuals belonging to categories-- one dose vaccinated, two doses vaccinated, COVID-19 recovered plus one dose vaccinated, COVID-19 recovered plus two doses vaccinated and breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
    "The findings of the study demonstrated that the breakthrough cases and COVID-19 recovered individuals with one or two dose of vaccine had relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield.
    "Prior vaccination results in less severe disease against subsequent infection provide evidence that both humoral and cellular immune response play an important role in protection," the study added.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus Live Updates: India records under 44,000 daily cases; Karnataka to ease curbs from July 5

    Next Article

    Mortality significantly increased in 2nd COVID-19 wave in India: Study

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,136.00 -27.55 -2.37
    Britannia3,545.30 -50.50 -1.40
    JSW Steel671.30 -9.25 -1.36
    Power Grid Corp227.95 -2.85 -1.23
    Hindalco376.05 -3.35 -0.88
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,135.95 -27.40 -2.36
    Power Grid Corp228.05 -2.85 -1.23
    Bajaj Auto4,174.10 -31.50 -0.75
    Asian Paints3,004.45 -18.85 -0.62
    Sun Pharma680.80 -3.95 -0.58

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More