Healthcare COVID-19: President gives nod for promulgating ordinance to punish those attacking healthcare Updated : April 22, 2020 11:29 PM IST The ordinance which amends the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 also provides for compensation for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property. Violence as defined in the ordinance will include harassment and physical injury and damage to property. Several states have enacted special laws to offer protection to doctors and other medical personnel in the past.