COVID-19 precaution dose free for all adults from July 15 at govt centres

People in the age group of 18-59 years will get free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which is likely to begin on July 15.

"India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from July 15, 2022, till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost," Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...It has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, all citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost...This facility will be available at all government centres..."#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kZSOqHZQLg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

So far, less than 1 percent of the target population of 77 crores in the 18-59 age group have been administered the precaution dose . However, around 26 percent of the estimated 16 crore eligible population aged 60 and above as well as healthcare and frontline workers have received the booster dose, PTI reported.

The Union Health Ministry had last week reduced the gap between the second and precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all beneficiaries from nine to six months. This followed a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses to all adults. The countrywide vaccination drive had rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, 2021.

On March 1, 2021, vaccination began for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1, 2021 and a month later for all adults. Inoculation of those in the age group of 15-18 commenced on January 3, 2022, and those in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16.

With inputs from PTI