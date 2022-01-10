COVID-19: 'Precaution dose' for healthcare, frontline workers, elderly with comorbidities from today; here's step-by-step guide

As COVID-19 cases rise across the country on the back of the Omicron variant, the Centre has begun administering the precautionary third dose (booster dose) of vaccines on Monday. The precautionary vaccine dose will only be given to health and frontline workers and immuno-compromised seniors. No decision has so far been taken on the third dose for all adults.

The precautionary dose was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021 in the wake of Omicron threat. "Corona warriors, healthcare, and frontline workers have a huge contribution in keeping the country safe… Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided to start administering precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers," PM Modi had said on December 25.

The Health Ministry has clarified that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses. Eligible individuals can log in to CoWin app or website to book an appointment for the precaution dose.

The third dose will be given only nine months after an individual has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The health ministry has also specified that there will be no mix and match and the third dose will be the same as the first and second doses.

Here's a step-by-step guide for taking precaution dose:

When the precautionary dose is due, the CoWin portal will send a reminder SMS.

Beneficiaries can register in advance, on-site, or through the CoWin portal.

To schedule an appointment online, beneficiaries can check the due date.

They must then put in their state, district and postal code to search nearby vaccination centres and based on the availability, the appointment can be booked.

Subsequently, save the appointment slip.

There is also a provision for on-spot walk-in for the booster dose. Verification will be done at the vaccination centre itself.

Besides Aadhaar, other IDs approved by the Centre are -- voter ID card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with a photograph.

The government will record all vaccinations in real-time through the COWIN Vaccinator Module on the same day. The third dose of vaccine can provide up to 88 percent protection against hospitalisation from infection by the Omicron variant, a study from the United Kingdom has found.