The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday, revised the national policy of admitting COVID-19 patients into hospitals. As per the revised policy, a positive COVID-19 test report will no longer be mandatory for admission to a health care facility.

The revised policy have been sent to all state governments, Union Territories and Central government-run hospitals.

Even suspected cases will be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or the DHC as necessary.

Patients will not be refused medical services on any count. No patient will be denied medical service, including essential drugs and even oxygen, even if the patient is from a different city. Patients won’t be denied admission due to a lack of a valid identity card either, the revised guidelines mentioned.

The new directive has asked authorities to ensure that hospitalisation is made on basis of the patient's need. The order has asked the relevant authorities to ensure that hospital beds are not being occupied by those persons who don’t immediately need hospitalisation. Discharging of patients should also be done according to the revised policy.

The ministry mentioned the importance of setting up a three-tiered health infrastructure for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.