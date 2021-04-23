COVID-19 positive patient should avoid these mistakes when in home quarantine

As several states are reeling under an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with an unprecedented spike in fresh cases, experts have pointed out some mistakes that could have raised the number of cases.

Here are some of the common mistakes COVID-19 patients should not commit:

Don’t use masks with an exhalation valve

A COVID-19 patient may feel comfortable while breathing from the mask with the exhalation valve but the valve does not filter the air, thereby adding the risk of more infection. In case you are infected then the use of these masks may put other lives around you in grave danger.

Home quarantine after infection and personal hygiene

No quarantine after getting infected increases the risk to COVID-19 patient’s life. If you have by mistake come in contact with someone infected with the virus or you are found positive with no life-threatening symptoms you must self-quarantine for 14 days. Sanitization of commonly touched areas and disciplined personal hygiene should be maintained. The patient should wash hands regularly and use alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Not following COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

This can turn fatal if you are tested positive with COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone diagnosed with it. Healthcare experts recommend self-quarantine in case you fall ill or suspect that you are infected and show mild symptoms, including sore throat, cough or a mild fever. However, if you notice some serious symptoms such as high fever or shortness of breath, uneasiness you must seek immediate medical help.

Healthcare experts advise strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine guidelines issued by local administration for a speedy recovery. It’s also important to follow the quarantine rules strictly to break the chain of infection.

Keep adjusting the mask in crowded places

Even if you have to step out in case of emergency, even an occasional and casual adjustment of the mask or moving it a little to make breathing a bit easier should be avoided. If you want to adjust your mask, think about what else you’ve touched before and after it and use hand sanitizers.

Assuming people around are taking the precaution

There is no guarantee that people around are exercising precaution. Avoid coming in contact with them during your isolation phase and if necessary alert them about your state. It’s important to limit the exposure of an infected person to curb the spread of the virus.