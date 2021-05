Pfizer, the global pharma giant, has committed to sending medicines worth $70 million to India, the company’s Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla announced on Monday (May 3).

The medicines, that have been identified by the Indian government as part of India’s COVID-19 treatment protocol, are being shipped to India through Pfizer’s distribution centres in the US, Europe, and Asia.

The medicine shipments will include steroids to reduce inflammation, anticoagulants to prevent blood clotting and antibiotics.

Bourla expressed his concerns for the company’s employees in India in a note shared on Linkedin. "We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India, and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones, and all the people of India. We are committed to being a partner in India's fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company's history," the post read.

Raising concerns over the rising COVID cases in India, the Pfizer CEO also said, “The country currently has the highest rate of infections and hospitalisation anywhere in the world and the immediate need is to treat those who are suffering in the hospitals across the country.”

The Pfizer top boss, however, mentioned that their vaccine was yet to be registered in India, even as the application was submitted months ago.

The Pfizer chief added that vaccines were crucial to ending this pandemic. “We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available for use in the country,” he stated in his note to his Indian colleagues.

In the note, he mentioned, “We are committed to becoming India’s partner in its fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilise the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company’s history,” the note read.

Bourla has assured his colleagues that the company would work closely with the government and NGOs so that the medicines reach the places where they are required the most.

Several states and Union Territories including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others have been suffering from the scarcity of oxygen and ICU beds in hospitals for the last many weeks.

Pfizer has made available special facilities for its employees in India like COVID-19 testing support, telemedicine services, PPE kit reimbursement and home quarantine packages. Bourla said that the local crisis team of the company is available for helping the staff.