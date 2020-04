Amid coronavirus outbreak across the country, Patanjali Ayurved on Thursday said it has prepared 10 lakh hand sanitizers, which are available at below the government’s fixed price.

These sanitizers will be available at a discounted price of Rs 55 for 120ml pack, which is below the government fixed price, Patanjali Ayurved tweeted.

The yoga guru Ramdev-led company said it will manufacture one crore sanitizers and make it available in the market soon.

As coronavirus cases are on the rise, the demand for hand sanitizers has gone up drastically. Personal care companies are working day in and day out to keep up with the demand surge.

Earlier, the company had announced opening of five quarantine centres and Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Fund.