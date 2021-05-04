COVID-19: Pat Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF initiative instead of PM-CARES

Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Pat Cummins on Monday said he has allocated his $ 50,000 donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, a week after pledging the amount to PM CARES Fund.

With India battling a devastating health crisis, the 27-year-old pacer had last Monday announced to make the donation for procurement of oxygen supplies for the hospitals which are struggling in the face of rise in COVID cases.

However, Cummins seems to have changed his mind following Cricket Australia's financial assistance to UNICEF Australia.

"Terrific Work @ CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Cricket Australia on Monday pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India's fight against the devastating second wave and said it will also raise more funds in partnership with its players' association and UNICEF.

"Australian Cricket will throw its support behind India's COVID-19 Crisis Appeal, with Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricketers; Association and UNICEF Australia partnering to raise much-needed funds," CA said in a statement.

"Australian Cricket has been deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this second coronavirus wave to hit India, a country with which Australians share a strong friendship and connection.

"Cricket Australia will make an initial donation of AUD 50,000 and encourage Australians everywhere to give generously at this crucial time in India's COVID-19 response."