  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Pat Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF initiative instead of PM-CARES

Updated : May 04, 2021 12:09:28 IST

The 27-year-old pacer had last Monday announced to make the donation for procurement of oxygen supplies for the hospitals.
Cricket Australia on Monday pledged 50,000 Australian dollars to support India's fight against the devastating second wave.
COVID-19: Pat Cummins allocates his donation to UNICEF initiative instead of PM-CARES
Published : May 04, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement