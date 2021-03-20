COVID-19 pandemic may have shrunk India's middle-class by 3.2 crore, says report

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down and now a new report suggests that the deadly virus may have shrunk India's middle class by a staggering 3.2 crore. The number is significant, but most importantly it accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total number of people pushed out of the middle-income category globally.

The analysis by Pew Research Center sheds light on how the pandemic's impact on India and China has been different. The Washington-based research center is a nonpartisan think-tank that informs people about issues, attitudes and trends that are shaping the world.

According to the report, the 2020 economic downturn in India was extremely severe, plunging the country into recession. China somehow managed to thwart this contraction, the report said, citing World Bank's economic data for the two economies.

India and China, in January 2020, were poised to grow at almost the same rate in terms of real gross domestic product (GDP). While India was forecast to grow at 5.8 percent last year, the estimate for China was 5.9 percent. A year into the pandemic, the World Bank has now revised its estimates to 9.6 percent for India. It, however, still forecasts 2 percent growth for China.

It's not just the middle class, but the lower-income group that has been severely hit by the pandemic and its consequences, such as loss of jobs, income, and economic activities. The study shows the number of poor in India has increased by 7.5 crore because of the recession resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The alarming number, too, once again accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total people pushed into the new category.

The figures are not so stark when it comes to China. It's estimated that the pandemic caused the addition of nearly 3 crore people to the lower-income group. The research also shows that poverty in China has remained unchanged.

When it comes to drawing parallels from the estimates before and after the impacts of the pandemic, India seems to have taken a huge beating. For instance, before the pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020, 9.9 crore people in India were anticipated to belong in the global middle class. However, the same number has shrunk to 6.6 crore.

Prior to the recession, the number of poor in India was expected to be 5.9 crore. However, the pandemic-induced lockdown, lack of economic activity, and job losses have collectively pushed the number to 13.4 crore. The poverty rate in the country rose to 9.7 percent in 2020, sharply from the 4.3 percent forecast last year.