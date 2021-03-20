COVID-19 pandemic may have shrunk India's middle-class by 3.2 crore, says report Updated : March 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST An analysis by Pew Research Center shows how the pandemic's impact on India and China has been different It states that in 2020, while the economic downturn in India was severe, plunging the country into recession, while China somehow managed to thwart this contraction Published : March 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply