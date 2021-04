Indian oil refiners are being forced to postpone the planned shutdowns for maintenance due to a shortage of contract workers at some plants because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

Bharat Petroleum has deferred the planned maintenance closure at its Mumbai plant and plans to do this at its Bina facility, too, that was earlier scheduled for June, a Bloomberg report said. It also added that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has postponed maintenance at its Paradip plant, scheduled for August, for an indefinite period.

The decisions have come as India’s healthcare infrastructure is being overwhelmed due to sharp spikes in infections and a shortage of essential medical supplies. The lockdowns in different cities and states have resulted in a slump in fuel sales as most of the private and commercial vehicles are off the streets.

The labour-intensive sectors in India are facing the heat as rising new cases are causing a steady decline in manpower, threatening to disrupt business activities across the country. Migrant workers are deserting major cities in recent weeks because of the fear of a country-wide lockdown similar to last year’s, according to reports.

Maintenance work at refineries needs thousands of laborers and temporary workers who come from various parts of the country to stay together for several weeks, the report said citing officials. It added that any decision to postpone the already planned work would force the refiners to adjust their crude import plans.

In order to keep a disruption-free supply chain in the future, the Indian refiners will need to coordinate maintenance and closures, the officials said. Several refiners had scheduled maintenance work and inspections this summer after halting them in 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19 infections.