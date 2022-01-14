COVID-19 Pandemic: Experts discuss what to do and what to avoid while treating COVID-19

A group of 30 top health experts have written an open letter to the Union government, states and the Indian Medical Association, appealing to them to stop unwarranted medication, tests and hospitalisations. To discuss current treatment protocol and things that need to be avoided while treating COVID, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Professor Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Paediatrician at Apollo Hospitals Group; Doctor Rahul Pandit, Director-Critical Care of Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai; Doctor Vishal Rao, Member of Karanataka COVID Task Force; and Doctor Rajeev Jayadevan, Vice-Chairman, Research Cell at IMA, Kerala.

COVID hospitalisations remain largely stable as of now, government data across big cities suggests there is no noticeable spike in hospital admissions. Delhi continues to have 84 percent of COVID beds still vacant despite a surge in cases.

On the treatment front -- top doctors on our channel have been cautioning against over-medication and the use of drugs like molnupiravir to treat COVID-19.

Now a group of 30 top health experts have written an open letter to the Union government, states, and the Indian Medical Association, appealing to them to stop the unwarranted medication, tests, and hospitalisations.

They said mistakes made by medical practitioners across the country in 2021 are being repeated in 2022 as well.

In the letter, the doctors have urged the government to discourage the use of medications that have no supporting evidence for the treatment of COVID.

Further, they also requested the government to discourage unwarranted diagnostics, especially for asymptomatic and mild cases, as it puts unnecessary financial burden on families.

