  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19: Over 75 lakh infected across the globe

Updated : June 13, 2020 11:40 AM IST

Global equity markets rose in choppy trading as concerns triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's less-than-optimistic outlook for economic recovery and a jump in U.S. coronavirus cases gave investors pause.
Beijing shut six major wholesale food markets and delayed plans for some students to return to school after China's capital reported new infections for a second day running.
COVID-19: Over 75 lakh infected across the globe

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India crosses 3 lakh cases, Maharashtra 1 lakh; Recoveries higher than active cases with almost 50% rate

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India crosses 3 lakh cases, Maharashtra 1 lakh; Recoveries higher than active cases with almost 50% rate

SBI takes Anil Ambani to NCLT to recover Rs 1,200 crore

SBI takes Anil Ambani to NCLT to recover Rs 1,200 crore

Unlock 1: People's movement from 9 pm-5 am prohibited; buses, trucks can ply on highways, says MHA

Unlock 1: People's movement from 9 pm-5 am prohibited; buses, trucks can ply on highways, says MHA

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement