70,33,338 healthcare workers have been registered on the Co-WIN platform -- an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery -- and will be vaccinated in phase 1, sources informed.

"Over 2.30 lakh vaccinators have been identified and over 51,000 public health facilities have been shortlisted for vaccination roll-out," sources said.

1.62 lakh private health facilities have been registered on Co-WIN so far, they added.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, said it has cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may soon get access to the shot already available in Europe and North America.

Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any COVID-19 vaccine, but countries with weak systems usually rely on WHO to vet the shots.