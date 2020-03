As the world and India wage fierce battles against the coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu will impose a state-wide clampdown on public gatherings under Section 144, to curb community spread of COVID-19. The government order will take effect from 6:00 pm on Tuesday (March 24) and continue till March 31.

Aside of essential services like ration, vegetables, milk and essential government services, all commercial establishments will be shut. The state will also seal its district borders, thereby preventing inter-city personal transport. All state-run and private buses will stay off the roads. Restaurants will be allowed to run delivery services, while state-run Amma canteens will stay open.

"This strong decision is to prevent disease-spread. I urge the public to extend full cooperation during these challenging times,” said Tamil Nadu’s health minister, C Vijayabaskar, in a tweet.

According to the order, gatherings of four or more people will be banned, thanks to which the Tamil Nadu government hopes to prevent further spread of COVID-19. As of 2.30 pm on Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 9 positive cases of COVID-19. In all the state has tested 552 samples, of which 503 have turned out to be COVID-negative while 40 more samples are under process.

Factories manufacturing essential goods will continue to function, while some of the bigger manufacturing names shut shop a day before the government order. Hyundai Motor India Limited announced that it would shut its Chennai plant from Monday, until further notice. “Hyundai Motor India Limited will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from Monday, March 23, 2020, till further notice, to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said a statement issued by the company, on Sunday.

Royal Enfield too, announced that it would halt production at all three of its facilities in Chennai and at Leicestershire in the UK, till March 31.

To its credit, the Tamil Nadu has enforced a phased transition to a state-wide clampdown. On March 16, the government ordered all malls, theatres and pubs to down their shutters till March 31 to prevent community-spread of COVID-19. A day before Prime Minister Modi’s 14-hour-long Janata Curfew on March 22, the state government ordered a lock down on four major beaches in the city, including Chennai’s famous Marina and Elliot’s beaches.

Following the 14-hour-long Janata curfew on Sunday, the state government announced the extension of curfew timings till 5: 00 am on March 23.