India has ordered a lockdown in 75 districts where positive cases of coronavirus have been reported and only essential services will be available in these areas.

All inter-state passenger buses will also be cancelled till March 31, as per the order.

The decision was taken by a high-level meeting led by Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister with chief secretaries of all states.

"In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till March 31," the order read.

The state governments have also been asked to expand the advisories as per the assessment of the ongoing situation.

Today, Indian Railways suspended all passenger trains till March 31, including suburban services like local trains. All metro rail services will also be suspended till March 31. Only goods trains are allowed to run till March 31 for movement of essential supplies.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all Indians to observe a 14-hour 'Janta', or public, curfew to encourage the practice of social distancing.

Mahararashtra, the worst-affected Indian state, has shut all public places including offices and non-essential shops till March 31.