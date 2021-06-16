As COVID-19 orphans' future hangs in the balance, states step in with schemes

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast its darkest shadow on the most helpless among us -- children. A three-year-old is now the lone survivor in a family consumed by the virus. Another child has lost her parents and grandparents to the disease in a span of seven days. Two young girls, aged nine and five lost their father and grandfather in three days, as their mother battles for her life. The mother, a cancer patient, had tested COVID positive too.

Nearly 30,000 children have either lost a parent or both, or the only earning member of the family. Their future hangs on a dubious edge. They are clueless about what has happened to their families and what is in store for them. Many states and organisations have announced measures and policies for them, but it is easier said than done. As India continues to add nearly a lakh new cases every day and daily fatalities above 2,000, thousands of kids are left to deal with the aftermath.

The National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR) said in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court that 3,621 children were orphaned, 26,176 lost either parent and 274 were abandoned between April 1, 2020, and June 5, 2021. The commission clarified that the death of parents may not necessarily have been related to COVID-19 and could have due to other reasons too.

There have been reports of many children being illegally adopted, which could result in child trafficking. The Supreme Court has also intervened, directing state governments and Union Territories to "prevent any NGO from collecting funds in the names of the affected children by disclosing their identity and inviting interested persons to adopt them."

Under Indian law, an orphaned child must be seen by a government official and is sent to an institution if there are no relatives to look after them. Smriti Irani, minister of women and child development, had in May warned that unofficial approaches to adopting COVID-19 orphans are a "trap" and "illegal."

"If you come to know of any child who has lost both parents to COVID and has no one to take care of her/him, inform Police or Child Welfare Committee of your district or contact Childline 1098. It is your legal responsibility," Irani had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a slew of measures for children who have lost both their parents. The PM-CARES Fund will create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child once they reach 18 years. This will be used to give monthly financial support or stipend for five years from the time they reach 18 and is meant to take care of their personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching 23 years, they will get the corpus amount as a lump sum for personal and professional use.

Further, some states have announced schemes to help these children. These are listed below:

Kerala

The state has announced a special package for children orphaned by COVID-19. Under the package, initially, an amount of Rs 3 lakh will be given to the children as a lump sum. In addition, an amount of Rs 2,000 per month will also be given till they reach the age of 18. The government has decided to bear the cost of their education up to the degree level, an official said.

Karnataka

The government has announced the Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme for these children. It includes a monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians who are caretakers. Children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under childcare institutions. The children will be admitted to residential schools. Free laptops or tabs will be given to children who have completed Class 10 to support them for higher and vocational education, the government said. A sum of Rs 1 lakh will be given to girls who have completed 21 years for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment, the government said.

Delhi

The Delhi government will bear the cost of education and upbringing of children who were orphaned during the pandemic. The government also plans to give Rs 2,500 per month to such children. A proposal on the same is slated to be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government will deposit Rs 10 lakh for each such children in a bank fixed deposit. They can draw the interest on this for 25 years to meet their financial needs.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced that fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh will be made in the name of orphaned children who have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. They will also get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,125. The beneficiaries will get the FD amount once they attain the age of 21.

Odisha

The Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti has issued a dedicated helpline (1098) for immediate tracking of children in vulnerable situations. The OSCPSR’s helpline (1800-345-4494) and the state COVID helpline (104) will serve the same need. The state government has promised to bear the cost of education of these children.

Rajasthan

Under the financial package, Rs 1 lakh will be granted immediately to these children. Additionally, Rs 2,500 per month will be provided to these children till they turn 18, Rs 5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years and free higher secondary education. There are other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.

Tamil Nadu

The state government will provide an assistance of Rs 5 lakh and will bear the cost of their expense towards their education till graduation. The amount, along with the interest, will be given to the child after he/she is 18 years of age.

Uttar Pradesh

Under the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, the state government will provide financial assistance to a child's guardian. The children who have no one to look after them will be sent to children's homes. The government will provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to a child's guardian or caretaker till they attain adulthood.