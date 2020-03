Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards to handle Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Forty beds have been earmarked in hospitals at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, thirty beds each at Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, 25 beds at Ordnance Factory Ambernath and twenty beds each at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi and Ordnance Factory Medak, according to defence ministry.

This has been done in accordance with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) instructions in the Cabinet Secretary's meeting on Tuesday, according to the defence ministry statement.

The OFB is also trying to produce personal protection equipment and face masks in accordance with the pilot order quantity placed by HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a PSU under MoHFW.

COVID-19 positive cases have increased to 562 in India, according to health ministry. Globally, number of positive cases have gone past 4 lakh mark. Spain's coronavirus toll overtake that of China with 3,434 deaths.