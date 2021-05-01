COVID-19: Only six states launch vaccination for all above 18 today Updated : May 01, 2021 10:55:31 IST Maharashtra distributed 3 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine across various districts and cities Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are the only 6 states which will launch vaccination for the 18-45 age groups from May 1. Published : May 01, 2021 10:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply