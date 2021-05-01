COVID-19: Only six states launch vaccination for all above 18 today

The third phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the largest in the world, is to begin with a slow start, with only six states initiating the phase three drive. The third phase aims to cover everyone above the age of 18.

Odisha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are the only 6 states that will launch vaccination for the 18-45 age groups from May 1. The Gujarat government will keep the vaccination limited only to the highly affected districts.

Several states are not able to launch the vaccination for all above 18 from May 1, as earlier announced by the Central government, due to the short supply or the delay in the arrival of the vaccines.

Maharashtra distributed 3 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine across various districts and cities, the majority of which went to Thane, Pune and Mumbai. The state Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray has announced that all adults will be vaccinating and the state will bear the cost of the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh similarly has only started the drive in 7 districts of Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly while the other 68 districts in the state will have to wait for more vaccines to be supplied.

Odisha announced the commencement of its vaccination drive only after the state was able to confirm the delivery of 1.5 lakh vaccine doses.

Rajasthan is also only starting the drive in its worst hit and most populous districts. Only 3 out of 33 districts will start the drive from May 1. Jodhpur, Ajmer and Jaipur will begin vaccinating adults between 18-45 years of age.

Gujarat announced late on Friday that it would start vaccinating people between 18 to 45 years of age from May 1 but only in ten of its districts.

Chhattisgarh, a particularly hard hit state in this wave, announced that it would begin the drive but from May 1 but Health Minister T. S. Singhdeo has stated that high-risk groups like Antyodaya cardholders and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) will get priority.

The other 23 states and 7 UTs have had to defer the start of the drive even as they have placed large orders of vaccines from the two manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute.

As the vaccination drive is delayed, at the same time India is recording over 4 lakh cases in the 24 hours leading up to May 1.