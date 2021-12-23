Omicron India updates: Total cases rise to 236; Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana report highest number of cases

The total number of Omicron cases in India jumped to 236, of which 104 have recovered, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. As many as 16 states and UTs have reported COVID-19 variant cases as Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

Here's the list of states that have reported Omicron cases so far:

Maharashtra

A total of 65 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state, the health department said. Of these total number of cases, 35 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test. Since December 1, a total of 1,50,153 international travellers have arrived in the state from overseas. Of these, 21,809 patients were from 'at-risk' countries and RT-PCR test was conducted on all of them.

Gujarat

Nine persons were found infected with the Omicron variant in Gujarat, officials of the state health Department said. The state's count has reached 23 with these new cases. Till now, seven Omicron cases have emerged in Ahmedabad city, three cases each in Jamnagar city, Anand, Mehsana, and Vadodara city, two in Surat city, and one each in Gandhinagar city and Rajkot district, said a release by the health department.

Uttarkhand

Uttarakhand reported its first case of Omicron after a 23-year-old woman, who had returned recently from Scotland, tested positive for the COVID-19 variant. The woman, a resident of Kanwli road, had returned from Scotland to Delhi on December 8. Her RT-PCR test conducted at the airport had come out negative.

Telangana

Fourteen more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 38, the State Health Department said. Of the 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from "at risk" countries, it said.

West Bengal

Two foreign returnees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were found to have been infected by the Omicron variant, a senior health official said. One of them had returned from Nigeria and the other from United Kingdom, he said.

Kerala

Nine more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Kerala, taking the tally to 24, state Health Minister Veena George said. Six people who reached Ernakulam and three who reached Thiruvananthapuram have been detected with the virus, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu

The total number of cases of Omicron variant in the state rises to 34, says state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.