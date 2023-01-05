COVID-19 in India: As many as 14 samples were detected with XBB and XBB.1 sub-variant of Omicron.

"Eleven COVID-19 Omicron Sub-variants were found in international passengers between December 24 and January 3 during testing at International airports and seaports," official sources were quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

They said a total of 19,227 samples were tested, out of which 124 international travellers were found positive with the infections and were isolated. Of these 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received. Of these 40, "the maximum 14 samples" were detected with XBB including XBB.1 variant. " BF 7.4.1 has been found in one sample ," they said.

All these variants detected were all sublineages of Omicron variant of COVID, including the BA.5.2 subvariant and a sublineage of BF.7 subvariant that were driving China's recent coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of COVID-19 variants are currently circulating globally, but a handful, that are of concern, are being monitored.

Amid mounting concerns over the fresh outbreaks in other countries, the government made a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for arrivals from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The new requirement is in addition to the random tests on 2 percent of all international passengers arriving in India.

In its weekly report, the World Health Organization said China reported 218,019 new weekly COVID-19 cases as of January 1. In December last year, the WHO said it has received no data from China on new COVID-19 hospitalisations since Beijing lifted its zero-COVID policy.

This prompted some health experts to question whether it might be hiding information on the extent of its outbreak. However, the WHO has said gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities simply struggling to tally cases.

Meanwhile, India has been recording much lower daily COVID-19 cases — mostly in hundreds. According to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday, the country recorded 188 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 2,554. The total tally of COVID cases rose to 4,46,79,319 and the death toll stood at 5,30,710.

Taking precautionary measures, the government has urged people to wear masks, follow COVID protocols and maintain social distance. It has also asked states/UTs to keep a strict vigil and ensure availability of ventilators, medical oxygen and other medical equipment in case the situation worsens in future.