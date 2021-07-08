Home

    COVID-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers’ flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the Gulf nation's efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced.

    Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers’ flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, as part of the Gulf nation's efforts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced.
    The decision was taken as part of the country's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, it said. The other countries on the list include the UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.
    The ban on arrivals from some of these countries has already been in place since April 24. Oman on Wednesday reported 1,675 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 280,235.
    The country has reported 3,356 coronavirus-related deaths so far.
