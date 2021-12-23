COVID-19: 'Observe all precautions, don't let guard down', Centre tells states as Omicron tally rises

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and of the Omicron variant too, the Centre on Thursday asked states to "Observe all precautions; don't let your guard down" during a review of the coronavirus status and preparedness in view of Omicron variant.

States are advised to be vigilant and monitor case positivity, doubling rate, clusters of new cases across districts. The states are advised to consider local curbs/restrictions ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Centre has advised states to ensure 100 percent vaccination coverage of eligible adults in an accelerated manner. The Centre also asked states to strengthen 'Har Ghar Dastak' - the door-to-door vaccination campaign where inoculation coverage is below the national average.

For states going to elections early next year, the Centre has asked them to exponentially ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination, especially in the low coverage districts to protect the vulnerable population, in view of the Omicron threat.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country today evening. Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.