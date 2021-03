The Union health ministry has offered hospitals the go-ahead to inject the COVID-19 shot to those who are fit as per their suitability. In a tweet, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan informed that the government had ended the time limit to augment the pace of immunisation.

On Monday (March 1), India rolled out the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, the vaccines will be administered to senior citizens and those with co-morbidities in the age range of 45 to 59 years.

The second phase of the immunisation drive aspires to cover approximately 10 crore people. All those who turn 60 before or on January 1, 2022, will be eligible. They just need to furnish age proof. Those between 45 and 59 years will also have to provide medical documents as proof of co-morbidities, apart from their age proof.

On Tuesday (March 2), the central government approved private hospitals not associated with Ayushman Bharat, CGHS, and state schemes to be considered centres for injecting the jabs. As per the central government, 60 distribution points for the vaccines had been arranged nationally from where they are distributed further.

Apart from this, the centre has also advised states to make use of the capacities of private hospitals optimally. Also, it asked them to make sure sufficient allocation of vaccines to all hospitals, be it government and private, for the complete duration for which sessions have been projected.