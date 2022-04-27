COVID-19 | No need to panic; mask mandate may be reimposed today: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said there was no need to panic in light of increasing COVID-19 cases across the country, and said the government was likely to reimpose the mask mandate in public places after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with district collectors later today.

"There is no need to panic. Maharashtra is in the 11th position in terms of COVID numbers," Tope told CNBC-TV18.

"After the CM's meeting with collectors this evening, an announcement regarding making it mandatory to wear masks in public places can be made," Tope said.

He, however, added that no fines will be immediately imposed if anyone is caught not wearing a mask. "Whether there will needs to be action for not wearing a mask will be decided later," Tope said.

Several states have reimposed mask mandates because of a steady rise in COVID numbers. The Delhi government has also imposed a Rs 500 fine on those caught violating the norms.