COVID-19: No entry for unvaccinated people at public places in Nashik

Nearly a month after the district collector of Beed started a 'no vaccine, no entry' policy at public places, the Nashik district administration has also issued a similar order. On Thursday, the Nashik district administration passed an order to prevent the entry of unvaccinated people in offices, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, marriage halls, and other places of gathering.

According to the new directive, people who have not received even a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would not be allowed to enter public facilities. The rule will come into effect from December 23.

The latest order reads, "The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programs from December 23."

The decision comes after a key meeting chaired by Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader, Chhagan Bhujbal. The officials of the District Disaster Management Authority, city collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav, and other city officials attended the meeting.

According to Nashik district officials, the decision has been taken to ramp up vaccination and contain the spread of new infections in the city. "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district... During the New Year programmes, people should follow the COVID-19 guidelines," said Chhagan Bhujbal.

Meanwhile, Nashik recorded 61 new COVID cases and three related deaths on Thursday. With this, the cumulative cases in the district shot up to 4,13,117 and the toll of the virus to 8,743.

The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule has been successful in getting people to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Beed where the number of those taking the first dose increased by 40,000 just a week after the rule was implemented.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had also banned unvaccinated people from using public facilities, like civic transport service, and from entering public buildings.