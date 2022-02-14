COVID-19: No 7-day quarantine for international travellers arriving in India from today

International passengers arriving in India will not require to undergo mandatory seven-day quarantine as new COVID-19 guidelines of the Health Ministry of Health come into force from Monday. All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival.

The Health Ministry had on February 10 released detailed guidelines for international arrivals at airports and seaports in the country, doing away with the quarantine provision. According to the guidelines, all the passengers will show a self-declaration form on arrival at the airport. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility under health protocol.

As per the guidelines, two percent of the total passengers in a flight will undergo random testing at the airport. They will submit the samples and will be allowed to leave the airport. If such travellers test positive, their samples would be sent for genomic sequencing.

The guidelines further said that all travellers should submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online air portal Suvidha before the scheduled travel, including the last 14 days' travel details.

Travellers will also upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours prior to undertaking the travel or certificate of completing a two-dose vaccination schedule.