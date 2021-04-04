COVID-19: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has decided to impose full weekend lockdown and night curfews in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government decided against imposing a full lockdown during the cabinet meeting that was held today.

A full weekend lockdown from 9 pm on Friday to Monday morning at 7 am will be implemented as part of the decision. Further, a strict night curfew will be imposed across the state. There will be a night curfew in Maharashtra from 8 pm to 7 am, said minister Nawab Malik.

Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is an accommodation facility for workers.

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed.

Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, minister Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional.

Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters that work from home will be encouraged for offices, except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices. Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew, he said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured that no sudden lockdown will be imposed.

The development comes in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in India, especially Maharashtra. India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, which took the total COVID-19 cases to1,24,85,509, according to Union health ministry data. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated.

