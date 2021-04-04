COVID-19: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra Updated : April 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST A full weekend lockdown from 9 pm on Friday to Monday morning 7 am will be implemented. Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew. Published : April 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply