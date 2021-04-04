  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Night curfew, weekend lockdown to be imposed in Maharashtra

Updated : April 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST

A full weekend lockdown from 9 pm on Friday to Monday morning 7 am will be implemented.
Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.
Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew.
Published : April 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST

