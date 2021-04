COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in UP's Muzaffarnagar from April 10 to 18

Amid an upswing in COVID-19 cases, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the district from April 10 to 18. However, officials involved with essential services will be exempted from the curfew that will be in force from 9 PM to 5 AM.

