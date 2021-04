COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Dehradun

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, the state cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am and close all schools from class 1 to 12 till April 30 in parts of Haridwar, Nainital and the state's winter capital. The night curfew will be in force in the whole of Dehradun from 10 pm to 5 am, Cabinet Minister and state government spokesman Subodh Uniyal told reporters. All schools from class 1 to 12 in Dehradun district barring Kalsi and Chakrata areas and in the municipal limits of Nainital and Haldwani will also remain closed till April 30, he said.