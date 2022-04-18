India adds 2,183 COVID-19 cases; daily fatalities at 214

India logged 2,183 new COVID-19 infections taking the total tally of infections to 4,30,44,280, as per the Union Health Ministry. The active cases declined to 11,542, with a decrease of 16 cases in the caseload in the last 24 hours.

Statewise -- Kerala reported 940 new cases, followed by Delhi at 517, and Haryana at 191. The day's figures include cumulative Kerala data from April 13 onwards. Also, 16 states, and union territories have reported a rise in active cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Statewise -- Maharashtra has reported 1,47,827 deaths, followed by Kerala at 68,615, Karnataka - 40,057, Tamil Nadu - 38,025, Delhi - 26,158, Uttar Pradesh - 23,500 and West Bengal - 21,200. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The active cases comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.83 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.32 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,10,773, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.