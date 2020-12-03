Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: Total cases in India cross 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new cases

Mousumi Paul | Published: December 03, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,34,965 on Thursday. The country has recorded 526 fresh deaths as the toll mounted to 1,38,648.  In the last 24 hours, India recorded 40,726 discharges and the total active cases dropped further to 4,22,943. The total discharged cases stand at 89,73,373

