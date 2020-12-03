COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: Total cases in India cross 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new cases

Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,34,965 on Thursday. The country has recorded 526 fresh deaths as the toll mounted to 1,38,648. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 40,726 discharges and the total active cases dropped further to 4,22,943. The total discharged cases stand at 89,73,373
Dec 3, 2020
11:38
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh Live Updates: Arunachal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,320 today as 24 more people, including four security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases as 32 more people were cured of the disease, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The state now has 778 active coronavirus cases, while 15,488 people have been cured of the disease and 54 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said. (Source: PTI)
Dec 3, 2020
11:15
Update: COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 94.11% in India.
Update: Total number of samples tested up to December 2 is 14,35,57,647, including 11,11,698 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.
Dec 3, 2020
10:31
Coronavirus in Jharkhand Live Updates: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,09,538 today as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 971, he said. Jharkhand now has 1,907 active coronavirus cases, while 1,06,660 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. (Source: PTI)
Dec 3, 2020
10:14
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates: French health authorities yesterday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while hospitalisations for the disease continued a downward trend. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth-highest tally in the world.
The government has loosened its second national coronavirus lockdown, put in place on October 30, by allowing all shops to reopen at the weekend.
President Emmanuel Macron said last week the lockdown could be lifted on December 15 if by then the number of new infections per day fell to 5,000 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined to between 2,500 and 3,000. (Source: Reuters)
Dec 3, 2020
10:08
Just In: British Prime Minister said on Wednesday it would be some months before all the most vulnerable people received COVID-19 vaccines with England’s health service boss saying the bulk of the jabs would be given between January and April.
Dec 3, 2020
09:27
COVID-19 Live Updates | Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN session on COVID-19
Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers are slated to speak at the UN General Assembly's special session starting Thursday on the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies, and left tens of millions of people unemployed in countries rich and poor. Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said when he took the reins of the 193-member world body in September that it would have been better to hold the high-level meeting in June. Nonetheless, he said Wednesday it provides a historic moment for us to come together to beat COVID-19. With news of multiple vaccines on the cusp of approval, and with trillions of dollars flowing into global recovery efforts, the international community has a unique opportunity to do this right, he said. The world is looking to the UN for leadership. This is a test for multilateralism.
Dec 3, 2020
09:02
COVID-19 Live Updates | Odisha reports 480 fresh COVID-19 cases
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 yesterday as 480 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750, a health department official said. As many as 660 patients recovered from the infection taking the number of cured people to 3,13,394, which is 98.06 percent of the state's caseload. (PTI)
Dec 3, 2020
09:01
COVID-19 Live Updates | Assam registers 138 new COVID-19 cases
Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 983 with two more persons succumbing to the disease yesterday, while 173 new cases took the tally to 2,13,171, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 138 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,666. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.88 percent. The number of active cases at present is 3,519 while three patients had migrated out of the state. (PTI)
Dec 3, 2020
09:01
COVID-19 Live Updates | Bengal reports 51 more COVID deaths, 3,271 new cases
Altogether 51 people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll in the state to 8,527, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally went up to 4,90,070 after 3,271 fresh cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state. The discharge rate has gone up to 93.33 per cent after 3,275 recoveries were registered during the day, the bulletin said. The number of people who were cured of coronavirus is now 4,57,377. The state now has 24,166 active cases.
Dec 3, 2020
09:00
Hello and welcome to CNBC-TV18’s LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here we keep you updated with the latest news and happenings about the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.