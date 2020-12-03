COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: Total cases in India cross 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new cases

Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates: French health authorities yesterday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while hospitalisations for the disease continued a downward trend. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

The government has loosened its second national coronavirus lockdown, put in place on October 30, by allowing all shops to reopen at the weekend.

President Emmanuel Macron said last week the lockdown could be lifted on December 15 if by then the number of new infections per day fell to 5,000 and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care declined to between 2,500 and 3,000. (Source: Reuters)