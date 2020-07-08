Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world, says govt

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday with a single-day rise of 22,252 cases, while the death toll climbed to 20,160 with 467 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. However, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 7,34,647 and the death toll at 20,620. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by respective states and union territories. The Union health ministry said India's recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million. It credited the states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of the coronavirus cases. India has 315.8 recovered cases per million, while the active cases per million in the country is at a "low level" of 186.3, the ministry said in a statement.
Jul 8, 2020
08:55
COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: WHO experts to travel to China at weekend to study COVID-19 origins
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that experts from the global body would travel to China at the weekend to prepare a study of the origins of the novel coronavirus and how it jumped from animals to humans.
“The best place to start is clearly where the disease emerged in humans first, and where the disease emerged in humans first, where the first clusters of atypical pneumonia occurred, was in Wuhan,” Dr Mike Ryan head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, told a news briefing in Geneva.
Heavily criticised by the United States and others who have accused it of secrecy and a late response to the outbreak, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year, China has said it was transparent throughout the early stages of the pandemic.
COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: 1,134 COVID-19 cases in Pune on Tuesday takes the count to 30,978
The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 1,134 to reach 30,978, while the death toll stood at 919 as 29 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. Of the new cases, Pune municipal limits accounted for 584 cases, its count now at 22,862, while Pimpri Chinchwad's numbers increased by 356 to touch 5,408, he added. A total of 672 people were discharged during the day, the official said.
Jul 8, 2020
08:20
COVID-19 News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world, says govt
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India and the ongoing Unlock 2.0. fatalities per million population in the country are among the lowest in the world.