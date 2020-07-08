  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE: India's COVID-19 tally, fatality rate per million population lowest in world, says govt

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 08, 2020 08:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,19,665 on Tuesday with a single-day rise of 22,252 cases, while the death toll climbed to 20,160 with 467 persons succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. However, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 7,34,647 and the death toll at 20,620. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by respective states and union territories. The Union health ministry said India's recovered cases per million population is more than active COVID-19 cases per million. It credited the states and Union Territories for early identification and effective management of the coronavirus cases. India has 315.8 recovered cases per million, while the active cases per million in the country is at a "low level" of 186.3, the ministry said in a statement.

