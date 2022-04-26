COVID-19 Latest Updates: India daily tally above 2,000 for 4th day; many states make mask mandatory

With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated. "The total cases, discharge and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients died due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the Union Health Ministry said. Kerala also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths were declared as per appeal. The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 percent, the ministry said.

Here are the latest updates from the coronavirus pandemic:

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 6-12 years. It is the first vaccine to get EUA nod for this age group. The subject expert committee (SEC) had suggested amendments to protocols for Covaxin.

# Relief, revival as Singapore scraps its COVID curbs

Office workers queued for trains, restaurants and elevators and delivery riders raced from building to building as the buzz returned to Singapore's business district on Tuesday, its first day free of COVID curbs. The city-state's high-rise commercial heart of global banks, malls and tech firms were in full swing again, with swarms of people headed to work and queues outside restaurants and crowded coffee shops after authorities lowered the pandemic alert level for the first time. Strict limits on workplaces and gatherings were no more on Tuesday, with employees lingering outside workplaces and public transport teeming with commuters eager for normalcy after two years of containment.

# Beijing to test 20 million for COVID as lockdown jitters grow

Residents across Beijing joined growing lines of people waiting to be screened for COVID-19 on Tuesday after the Chinese capital overnight ramped up plans for mass-testing to 20 million people and fuelled worries about a looming lockdown. Amid comparisons with Shanghai, where more than 1,000 cases were reported in March before widespread curbs were finally imposed on 26 million people, many in Beijing flocked to supermarkets to stock up on food and supplies fearing sudden localised lockdowns.