False COVID-19 claims: Instagram removes Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Instagram has removed vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr, nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about COVID-19 in violation of its policies on the pandemic, parent company Facebook said on Thursday.

Turkey starts administering second shots of Chinese COVID vaccine to health workers

Turkey on Thursday started administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac company to health care workers, according to a Reuters report.

People above 70 years of age are also qualified to receive their first dose of the vaccine On Thurday. People aged over 65 will qualify as of Friday, according to the report.

EU, WHO to help with COVID-19 vaccinations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine

The European Union and the World Health Organization will spend 40 million euros ($48.48 million) over three years for better access to COVID-19 vaccines in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, according to a Reuters report.

AstraZeneca sees profits rising

With strong demand for its cancer and other new therapies, AstraZeneca forecast a pick up in earnings growth this year. The drugmaker has pledged not to make any money from its COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless in UK

In a pandemic, homeless people face being more forgotten than they already are. But not by doctors like Dr. Anil Mehta, who is on a mission to bring the coronavirus vaccine to those hardest to reach and often most at risk of getting sick in east London, Reuters reported.

COVID-19 vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants in Malaysia

Malaysia will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners residing in the country, including students, refugees and undocumented migrants, the government said on Thursday.

What makes some people COVID-19 super-spreaders?