Berlin may spend 9 billion euros to buy COVID-19 shots for Germans and EU

Germany may spend 9 billion euros ($10.9 billion) to procure nearly 635.1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots this year for its population and other EU member states, according to a Reuters report.

Amid third COVID wave, Sweden tightens travel rules

Sweden will restrict the number of passengers on longdistance trains and buses to prevent new COVID-19 cases.

Since a second wave of infections hit Sweden toward the end of last year, the government has been ratcheting up measures but the country's response remains less heavy-handed than the full lockdowns adopted in many parts of Europe.

Trains and buses will only be allowed to run at half capacity if the journey is longer than 150 kilometres starting February 14, according to a Reuters report. The curb will be in place through the end of May.

Portugal's COVID-19 cases dropped sharply, lockdown could be extended

After a lockdown aimed at addressing a devastating January pandemic surge, Portugals COVID-19 infection rate has dropped sharply.

However, it is still recording the most daily deaths in the world by size of population, health experts said Tuesday.

The country had reported most cases on January 29, with a 14-day average of nerly 1,700 cases per 100,000 habitants.

Tel Aviv gives foreign nationals, asylum seekers COVID shots

Dozens of asylum seekers and foreign workers lined up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as part of an initiative to inoculate the city's foreign nationals.

The vaccines were being administered free of charge to the city's foreign nationals, many of whom are undocumented asylum seekers.

Valneva open to partners for COVID-19 vaccine

French pharmaceutical company Valneva's chief financial officer David Lawrence said it is open to production partnerships should its COVID-19 vaccine candidate secure approval and generate enough interest beyond Britain and the European Union.

He said the drugmaker was exploring an entry into the US market for French's only vaccine shot close to entering late-stage human trials. According to a Reuters report, Britain was due to receive the first doses produced in late September at the earliest.

Fines, jail term for UK's new COVID-19 travel rules violation

The UK on Tuesday introduced a series of measures for travellers entering its borders, including fines of up to 10,000 pounds and a 10-year jail term for the most extreme breaches of quarantine rules from a "red list" of countries perceived as being at a high risk of transmitting variants of coronavirus, according to a Reuters report.

After COVID-19 'massacre', Vatican seeks elder care rethink