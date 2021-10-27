COVID-19: Karnataka reports 7 cases of Delta Plus variant

Karnataka currently has seven cases of Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus, including two AY.4.2 in the city, a senior official said on Wednesday. Three such cases are reported in Bengaluru and the remaining four in different parts of the state, State Health and Family Welfare Commissioner D Randeep told PTI.

There are no reports of deaths due to the new variant but, one or two people have been hospitalised, he said.

The Health Commissioner clarified that there is no reason to panic on the detection of new COVID variant AY 4.2 in the state. The spread of new virus is more in UK, Russia and Israel, he said. But, the rate of spread in Karnataka and Bengaluru is less.

He added that the investigation of the new variant is underway, but there is no clarity as such on ground that the new variant could spread faster than Delta variant.

The department has decided to initiate measures of isolation, testing, containment in case of spike. The existing rules and guidelines will be followed as there are lesser cases of COVID and the rate of infection is also low, he explained.

Meanwhile, in its latest guidelines for international arrivals, the Karnataka government has said all travellers should have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

"The test report has to be uploaded on a portal called Air Suvidha. Other than that there are no restrictions like quarantining people," Randeep said.

