COVID-19: New portable UV racket can disinfect surfaces just by waving

Updated : April 17, 2020 02:44 PM IST

The researchers explained that all one needs to do is to wave the racket over the surfaces while holding it at a distance of 4-5 inches from the object for 60 seconds to disinfect it.
According to the World Health Organization, UVC is the highest-energy category of ultraviolet light, and is also the most damaging.
The racket is also equipped with an object movement identification feature, which means the device shuts the sanitising process if it observes any human intervention, to avoid any harm to the human skin, they said.
