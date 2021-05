Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, said that next week onwards, it would be mandatory for tourists entering the state to have either the COVID-19 negative or vaccination certificate.

The government’s announcement came after an order of the Bombay High Court Bench at Goa. The bench had directed the government not to allow any person an entry into the state without a COVID negative certificate issued within the preceding 72 hours from the time of seeking permission to enter the state.

The Bombay High Court Bench at Goa had raised questions on the state government not insisting upon the COVID-19 negative certificates from people wanting to visit the state.

The High Court bench said that it was unfair to the state’s population that Goa’s tourist destination status was being cited as a reason for not asking for COVID negative tests reports from tourists. “Tourists entering Goa will have to produce valid negative RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) test reports or vaccination certificate upon entering the state,” Sawant said, specifying that this was applicable only for tourists.

Meanwhile, the state government is also imposing a curfew from May 9-23. Only essential services have been exempted. Grocery shops have been allowed to remain open from 7 am to 1 pm, while takeaways have been allowed from 7 am to 7 pm.

Goa’s tourism industry has been badly hit since 2020 and the state was hoping to revive it after the first wave of the novel Coronavirus subsided.

Goa recorded a high positivity rate at 51.65 percent with 3,496 of the 6,769 tests conducted emerging positive on May 6.