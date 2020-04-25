  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Nearly two lakh dead across the globe

Updated : April 25, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Close to 20,000 people have died in hospitals in the United Kingdom after testing positive for the coronavirus.
With the US coronavirus death toll topping 50,000, Georgia, Oklahoma and a handful of other states took the first tentative steps at reopening for business, despite the disapproval of President Donald Trump and health experts.
