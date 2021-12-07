COVID-19: Must learn to live with viruses; concerned about ethics of booster shots, says Dr Mathew Varghese

The public health expert said we must worried, careful and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as wearing masks and practising social distancing, rather than locking down every time a new variant is discovered. He also said more data is needed before formulating a booster strategy and said the priority must be to vaccinate those who have yet to be inoculated

Public health expert Dr Mathew Varghese said it is time that we learnt to live with viruses, instead of letting them bring life to a halt.

"All viruses have been mutating for centuries. Coronavirus will be with us for some time and we will have to learn to live with it," Dr Varghese told CNBC-TV18.

He said locking down every time there is a new variant is not the solution. He said the way forward to is to be worried, cautious and taking steps to protect ourselves, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

"All you can do is ensure that you wear your mask, take care of hand sanitisation and social distancing wherever possible. Beyond this you cannot keep tightening travel restrictions, locking down etc, you cannot do this forever," he said.

He further said full vaccination is of paramount importance and that it is crucial to ensure the entire country is immunised. "The way forward is by taking the vaccine, have the second dose and make sure that countrywide vaccination happens," Dr Varghese said.

Further, he said monitoring the vaccines' efficacy should be a continuous process as, currently, there is no data that can conclusively demonstrate how long the immunity produced through vaccination will last. He said data must be gathered and studied continuously; not doing so would be a big mistake.

While several experts have spoken in favour of giving booster shots to at-risk sections of the population, Dr Varghese said clarity is needed before a booster plan is formulated. He said immunity depends not only on antibody levels, but also immune cells in the body. He said we are basing the need for booster shots on conjecture, as we have had the vaccine for less than a year, which was insufficient to gain a proper understanding.

"After the third dose you will be worried about the fourth dose, so I am a little concerned about the ethics of the whole booster thing. In South Africa only a quarter of the population has received the vaccine. India has been lucky that we have got such a large percentage of our population vaccinated but trying give boosters to everyone without understanding, I am not so sure," he said.

"We need to understand the science of it properly. We are assuming that if your antibody levels are low you will get the infection. However the immunity is not purely on antibody levels, it is also by the effectiveness of the immune cells in our body," he said.

Dr Varghese said we must avoid giving the COVID-19 vaccine to children without understanding the shots' safety profile. He said the first priority should be to administer the vaccine to those who have yet to be inoculated.

On the Omicron threat, Dr Varghese, citing reports, said while it spreads faster, the disease appears to be milder with this variant.