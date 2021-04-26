  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Mumbai's daily case count declining steadily, shows data

Updated : April 26, 2021 01:02:45 IST

Mumbai, which has been one of the worst affected cities, has seen a continuous fall in its single-day cases.
Data for the last 20 days hints towards the city's improving COVID-19 situation.
5,542 cases were reported in the 24 hours to Sunday, compared with 11,163 infections seen on April 4.
COVID-19: Mumbai's daily case count declining steadily, shows data
Published : April 26, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement