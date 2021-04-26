COVID-19: Mumbai's daily case count declining steadily, shows data Updated : April 26, 2021 01:02:45 IST Mumbai, which has been one of the worst affected cities, has seen a continuous fall in its single-day cases. Data for the last 20 days hints towards the city's improving COVID-19 situation. 5,542 cases were reported in the 24 hours to Sunday, compared with 11,163 infections seen on April 4. Published : April 26, 2021 01:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply