Mumbai will identify roads on which all shops and commercial activities will be closed on alternate days in a bid to reduce large crowds and contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a letter to all assistant commissioners of wards, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the decision had been taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and directed them to identify the roads on which the measure will be implemented.

"I hereby direct and authorise all assistant commissioners... to enforce these directives," Pardeshi's letter said. "Any person who fails to comply with these orders shall be liable for penal action."