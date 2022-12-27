COVID-19 mock drills: Health minister visits Delhi hospital | Latest updates

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Tuesday recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total count of active cases to 3,421. The nation has now reported more than 4 crore cases of the coronavirus.

As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the nation, the Centre has undertaken mock drills to test the "operational readiness" of states and union territories. The government's intention with these drills is to test the skills of healthcare workers, equipment and capacity of hospitals and testing and other logistical systems.

Drills are being conducted across all states and union territories upon the central government's advice. Here's a look at them:

# Several hospitals in Mumbai announced that they would be conducting the mock drills advised by the central government. A press release by the Several hospitals in Mumbai announced that they would be conducting the mock drills advised by the central government. A press release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified 10 civic hospitals, 21 private hospitals and three government hospitals which reported a total of 1,523 functioning isolation beds. The BMC also reported a ready stock of medicines such as Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders, indicating that the city is ready for a possible surge in cases.

# Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai and reviewed their preparations. Images showed hospital workers in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all officials in masks.

# Union Health Minister Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday morning visited Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi to review the COVID response mock drills being done in hospitals across the country per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders.

The minister is pictured in the background at the hospital while a medic collects a swab sample of a woman.

# Scenes from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital show hospital staffers checking supplies to test their preparedness in the case of a rise in cases.

# Odisha's Director of Health Services B. K. Mohapatra told ANI that the state has excess oxygen and all logistics are ready. If any shortcoming is found, it will be addressed, he said.

# In Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that health department officials were ready to address any gaps found during the drills.

Real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders and ventilators will be available on a Delhi government portal, he said. The government's Corona Dashboard , which lists the number of occupied and vacant COVID-19 beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ICU beds with ventilators, was, as of Tuesday morning, last updated on December 12.

The drills assess bed availability, manpower, referral resources, testing capacity, medical logistics, telemedicine services and medical oxygen availability, among other things.

# In Jammu's MCH Hospital, Gandhinagar, hospital workers in PPE conducted COVID-19 management preparedness drills.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Tuesday recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total count of active cases to 3,421. The nation has now reported more than 4 crore cases of the coronavirus

With agency inputs.