COVID-19 mock drills across India tomorrow — Here’s what to expect

As some flyers test positive for COVID-19 on arrival in India, the Centre and states are preparing for mock drills tomorrow, December 27, to check COVID-19 preparedness at all hospitals. While four foreign nationals tested positive for the virus at Gaya Airport, China returnees tested positive in Agra and Bengaluru.

During the drills, special focus will be laid on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, human resources, bed capacities, referral services, testing capacities and medical oxygen.

What else to expect?

1. Skills to be tested: Healthcare workers will be tested for their skills of handling patients with respiratory symptoms, maintaining hygiene — appropriate PPE, frequent hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene.

"Doctors, Nurses, Technicians should undergo knowledge assessment along with skill assessment and if needed the requisite training should be provided to fill the gaps," the government said in a document.

2. The number of visitors at the health facility will be restricted. If visitors have to enter a COVID-19 patient’s room, they should be provided with clear instructions on how to put on and remove PPE kit and on performing hand hygiene before that. This should be supervised by a healthcare worker.

3. This category includes the use of no-touch thermometers, thermal imaging cameras, and limited observation and questioning, all while maintaining a spatial distance of at least 1m.

4. A public health specialist "should be engaged to advise about the reduction of infection in the medical care facility... They will also supervise proper biomedical waste disposal of the healthcare facility."

The mock drills will be conducted under the guidance of respective district collectors/magistrates "in close consultation with officers of health department of states/UTs." Later, a "gap assessment" might be done by officials.