COVID-19 Maharashtra update: State adds 58,952 fresh cases; positivity rate above 15% a concern

A steep rise in COVID-19 cases continues in Maharashtra. The state reported 58,952 fresh cases on April 14 as compared to the all-time high of 60,212 on April 13. Total fatalities were 278 on Wednesday in the state. The positivity rate in the state remains above 15 percent mark, which is a point of concern.

In Mumbai, the new case additions remain under the 10,000 mark. The death rate almost doubled at 54 versus 26 the previous day.

However, the doubling rate of cases has come back to over 40 days which hovered between 33-37 days in the previous week.