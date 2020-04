The Maharashtra government on Thursday took several important decisions including deployment of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Mumbai to enforce strict lockdown in the city.

The Cabinet decisions were focused on four important aspects -- strict enforcement of lockdown, surveillance, sanitation and rapid tests.

Expressing concern, state health minister Rajesh Tope in a video address said total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,346, and out of which 746 came from Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

The minister said the increase in COVID cases in Mumbai need to arrest.

Tope added the administration is doing all it can to enforce the lockdown but now it’s necessary to bring in SRPF and deploy them in congested areas to ensure people follow lockdown strictly.

On surveillance, the minister said CCTV cameras are being used to monitor roads and ensure that people don’t crowd there.

Going forward, the state plans to use drone technology to ensure people don’t gather in congested areas, he said.

Tope also expressed concerns on the issues of sanitisation of public toilets in congested areas like Dharavi. He said the administration is planning to use power jets belonging to fire brigade units to clean public toilets. He added that drones could also be used to sanitise public toilets.