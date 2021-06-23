COVID-19: Maharashtra govt announces wage hike, allowance for Asha workers

(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that Asha workers will get an increment of Rs 1,000 in their wages and Rs 500 as COVID-19 allowance per month from July besides a smartphone. The kin of Asha workers who have died due to COVID-19 will get a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, the minister said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|2.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|1.45
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|1.24
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|1.07
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|2.33
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|1.49
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|1.22
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|0.84
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.70
|167.30
|Titan Company
|1,782.55
|25.55
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,282.25
|150.60
|ONGC
|123.35
|1.30
|M&M
|781.95
|6.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,432.95
|169.20
|Titan Company
|1,783.00
|26.20
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,280.80
|147.75
|M&M
|781.90
|6.50
|UltraTechCement
|6,903.70
|47.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2700
|-0.0950
|-0.13
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5750
|-0.1600
|-0.18
|Pound-Rupee
|103.7000
|0.0320
|0.03
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|-0.0022
|-0.32