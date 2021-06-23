Home

    • COVID-19: Maharashtra govt announces wage hike, allowance for Asha workers

    COVID-19: Maharashtra govt announces wage hike, allowance for Asha workers

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday announced that Asha workers will get an increment of Rs 1,000 in their wages and Rs 500 as COVID-19 allowance per month from July besides a smartphone. The kin of Asha workers who have died due to COVID-19 will get a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, the minister said.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
