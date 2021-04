In a bid to 'break the chain' of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has ordered stricter curbs from 8 pm on April 22 to 7 am on May 1. The state government notification, issued on Wednesday, April 21, did not mention the word 'lockdown' but imposed restrictions in three specific areas — office attendance, wedding ceremonies, and public/private transport.

Here are the details of the fresh restrictions.

All government offices (State, Central, and those under local authority) will operate with only 15 percent attendance except the offices engaged in emergency services directly connected to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can allow higher attendance with permission from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

All offices related to essential services will work with minimum staff and should not exceed 50 percent of the total strength. Attendance of personnel delivering the essential services on the ground should be minimised but can be extended up to 100 percent if required.

There should not be more than 25 guests. The ceremony should not extend beyond two hours. In case of a violation, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be levied.

Travel for essential services, medical emergency, and vaccination is allowed. Only 50 percent occupancy of the seating capacity in a passenger vehicle is allowed.

Inter-district or inter-city travel is allowed only for essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending unavoidable events like funerals. People flouting the order will be fined Rs 10,000.

The bus service operator must restrict the stoppages to a maximum of two in a city and the same should be informed to local DMA.

At the stoppages where passengers are getting down, they shall be stamped on the hand for 14-day home quarantine. Thermal scanners to be used in the buses and anyone with symptoms should be moved to corona care centers or to a hospital.